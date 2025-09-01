Morocco: 2018, 2020, 2025 - Recalling Morocco's Hat-Trick of Glory in the History of CHAN

Morocco have become the first nation to win the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) three times, cementing their status as the undisputed kings of a competition designed to celebrate the best of Africa's home-based talent.

The Atlas Lions, already champions in 2018 and 2020, completed their record-breaking treble at CHAN 2024 in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, edging Madagascar 3-2 in a thrilling final in Nairobi on Saturday.

It was not only a story of triumph but also one of resilience, identity, and the evolution of a footballing culture built on the strength of its domestic league, the Botola Pro.

Beyond Silverware: Morocco's Blueprint for Success

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

What sets Morocco's achievement apart is not simply the number of titles, but the manner in which they have crafted a dynasty.

Each of the three triumphs -- Casablanca in 2018, Yaoundé in 2020, and Nairobi in 2025 -- showcased a consistent philosophy: technical mastery, tactical organisation, and the harnessing of homegrown stars who seamlessly graduate to the highest levels of the game.

Where DR Congo once held the benchmark with two CHAN crowns, Morocco have now redefined the standard, proving that dominance can be sustained across eras, coaches, and generations of players.

CAFOnline.com recalls all the three times Morocco won the CHAN title.

2018: The Spark at Home

No one could stop him. Not even close. 🇲🇦Ayoub El Kaabi's 9-goal blitz led Morocco to CHAN glory in 2018.#TotalEnergiesCHAN pic.twitter.com/gRHTr8Y8OK-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2025

The journey began in 2018 when Morocco hosted the tournament and, buoyed by the home crowd, swept through the competition in commanding fashion.

Under Jamal Sellami, the Atlas Lions dazzled with free-flowing football. They cruised through the group stage, eliminated Namibia in the quarter-finals, and beat Libya in extra time in the semis.

The final in Casablanca became the defining moment. With Ayoub El Kaabi scoring nine goals -- still a tournament record -- Morocco demolished Nigeria 4-0 at the Mohammed V Stadium.

El Kaabi was crowned best player, while the likes of Walid El Karti and Ismael Haddad also shone brightly.

That victory wasn't just Morocco's first CHAN title; it was a declaration of intent that the Botola, as their top-flight league is called, could produce talent capable of dominating on the continental stage.

2020: Confirmation in Cameroon

Champion, Top Scorer, Player of the Tournament. You name it. 👑 CHAN 2020 had Soufiane Rahimi written all over it. 🌟🇲🇦 #TotalEnergiesCHAN pic.twitter.com/9sfZ6OEDae-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) July 20, 2025

Two years later in Cameroon, Morocco proved 2018 was no one-off. Under Houcine Ammouta, the team combined attacking flair with defensive resilience, conceding just two goals throughout the entire tournament.

The Atlas Lions breezed through the group stage before silencing the hosts with a stunning 4-0 semi-final win in front of a stunned Yaoundé crowd.

In the final, they outclassed Mali 2-0, with Soufiane Bouftini and El Kaabi -- still a talisman -- delivering the goals.

The depth of talent was immense. Soufiane Rahimi emerged as top scorer and best player, while Badr Benoun and Yahya Jabrane anchored a team that embodied collective discipline.

By lifting the trophy for a second time, Morocco joined the "double winners" club and proved they were building more than a fleeting golden generation.

2025: Lamlioui's Moment of Destiny

It was all about this moment. This moment was all about them! 🇲🇦 🏆#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 pic.twitter.com/oVaq0fCpC4-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) August 31, 2025

If the first two titles were about talent and structure, Morocco's third CHAN crown in 2025 was about resilience and star quality.

The tournament began inauspiciously with a 2-0 win over Angola, then 1-0 defeat to hosts Kenya in Nairobi, raising doubts. But coach Tarik Sektioui rallied his side, who bounced back with a 3-1 win over Zambia before defeating DR Congo 3-1 to secure qualification.

A disciplined 1-0 victory against Tanzania in the quarter-finals restored confidence, before Morocco faced defending champions Senegal in Kampala.

That semi-final was a test of nerve: after a 1-1 draw, Morocco triumphed 5-3 on penalties.

The final against Madagascar, however, became the stage for Oussama Lamlioui's crowning moment. The forward scored twice, including a breathtaking 40-yard strike that sealed a 3-2 win.

His six goals across the tournament earned him the Golden Boot, etching his name alongside El Kaabi and Rahimi in Morocco's CHAN folklore.

Sektioui's verdict summed it up: "We showed resilience, patience, and brilliance when it mattered most. This title belongs to the players, the Botola, and the Moroccan people."

Morocco's Legacy and the Botola's Rise

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Morocco's unprecedented treble is more than a collection of medals -- it is the fruit of an ecosystem that nurtures domestic players and creates a clear identity.

The Botola Pro has become the lifeline of this dominance, producing players who shine at CHAN before stepping up to the national team or overseas careers. Soufiane Rahimi and Ayoub El Kaabi are clear examples of this conveyor belt of talent, and Lamlioui's form suggests he could follow the same path.

By winning CHAN three times in seven years, Morocco have positioned themselves as the model for others to follow -- proof that investing in domestic leagues can yield continental dominance.

ذ

More Than Just History

With three trophies, Morocco have set a new standard at CHAN. But beyond the records, what will linger is the story of a nation that turned setbacks into triumphs, nurtured homegrown talent, and created a legacy that resonates across Africa.

From Casablanca in 2018 to Yaoundé in 2020 and Nairobi in 2025, Morocco's CHAN story is not just about football matches won. It is about a project of stability, identity, and ambition that has redefined what success looks like in African football.