Zimbabwe: Scottland FC's Tymon Machope Gets Late Warriors Call-Up

AFTER netting a brace against Dynamos on Saturday, Scottland FC striker Tymon Machope has received a late call-up to feature in the national senior men's national soccer team, the Warriors, ahead of the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Machope, who is enjoying a good run in the league, scored seven goals in the month of August, the highest by any player this season during that period.

Saturday's brace saw Machope move to second position on the top goalscorers chart with 12 goals, one behind Tel One's Washington Navaya, who is the highest.

The recent call-up is the second for Machope, who last year represented the Warriors at COSAFA.

Zimbabwe is set to play Benin on September 5, 2025, before hosting Rwanda at Orlando Stadium in South Africa four days later.

The Warriors' hope of qualifying for the World Cup will only be kept alive if they win the two upcoming games against Rwanda and Benin.

Currently, Zimbabwe is bottom in Group C with four points, nine behind group leaders South Africa, who are on 13 points.