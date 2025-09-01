Liberia: Toweh Pledges to Revive Struggling Media As Pal Inducts New Leadership

MONROVIA — The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) on Saturday inducted a new corps of officers at a ceremony marked by calls for transparency, stronger government support to media institutions, and urgent reforms to sustain Liberia's struggling publishing industry.

The colorful event, held at the Monrovia City Hall, was presided over by Georgia Wallen, World Bank Country Manager in Liberia, who administered the oath of office. Alphonso Toweh, veteran journalist and publisher of The New Republic, was sworn in as president alongside Bai Best of the Daily Observer as vice president, Winnie Saywah Jimmie as secretary, and Chester Smith as financial secretary.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, unable to attend in person, was represented by his chief of office staff, Prince Menkalo Gbieu, who described the induction as "a milestone for Liberia's democratic and cultural landscape."

PAL at a Crossroads

In his induction address, Toweh warned that Liberia's media, especially the print industry, stands at a dangerous crossroads, caught between "the clutches of survival and doom."

"The newspaper industry is in a near-plateau state and falling between the clutches of survival and doom," Toweh said. "If we do not muster the courage to confront and remedy this situation as urgently as possible, we risk a deep decline."

He urged publishers to consider mergers, collaborations, and innovative models to stay afloat. "Failure should not be associated with us in any way, shape, or form," he declared.

Toweh also criticized the Executive Mansion for what he called the "bastardization" of the presidency's official website, alleging that it has been turned into an open advertising ground. "Someone at the Executive Mansion is doing serious business at the expense of President Joseph Boakai," he charged, vowing to set up a PAL task force to address the matter.

Government Relations and Unpaid Debts

The new PAL president emphasized the financial crisis facing media houses, citing government arrears as a major impediment. "It is time the government settles its financial obligations to the media. Paying our debts is a consequential relief for every media entity struggling to meet commitments to vendors and employees," he said.

He expressed cautious optimism in the leadership of Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan, whom he described as "a friend of the media," but stressed that publishers are still awaiting tangible results.

At the same time, Toweh appealed to international partners, notably USAID and Plan International, to continue their support for media development and sustainability.

Vice President's Message: Media as Partners

Delivering Vice President Koung's message, Gbieu reaffirmed the government's commitment to media freedom and development.

"Publishing is more than just a business; it is a vital thread in the fabric of society," Koung's message read. "It shapes narratives, fosters dialogue, and cultivates understanding. As we induct new leaders, let us remember the power of the written word to illuminate truths, inspire change, and connect communities."

Koung pledged closer government-media collaboration under President Boakai's ARREST agenda for inclusive development. "You are partners and shall remain partners of progress to the government. The government looks forward to seeing the Liberian media grow much bigger than it is now," Gbieu said on his behalf.

World Bank Cautions on Values and Youth

World Bank Country Manager Wallen praised the media's watchdog role but reminded the new leadership that their mandate comes with responsibility.

"From the rise of social and digital media to the responsibilities of publishing through newspapers, you are at the forefront of adapting to changing narratives," Wallen said. "Your core values - excellence, integrity, and dedication - will serve you well."

She urged the association to invest in Liberia's youthful media workforce, noting that more than 75 percent of Liberians are under 35. "By nurturing young journalists, you will help cultivate their commitment to excellence and truth telling," she stressed.

Wallen also underscored publishers' role in promoting transparency and accountability, which she described as "key for sustaining Liberia's peace and development." She tied this to the World Bank's new Country Partnership Framework, which focuses on creating jobs and empowering citizens.

Call for Unity

Toweh closed his speech with a conciliatory message to former members who had abandoned PAL over the years, urging them to return. "A house divided against itself cannot stand," he said, quoting scripture. "I sincerely apologize for whatever may have led to your departure. Let this be the time of peace for PAL."

He pledged that his administration will prioritize unity, sustainability, and truth-telling. "May God continue to guide us as journalists to write the truth, say the truth, and stand by the truth," Toweh concluded to applause.

The induction comes at a time when Liberia's media industry faces mounting financial challenges, dwindling advertising revenue, and rapid digital disruption. With Toweh at the helm, PAL's new leadership is tasked with navigating these turbulent waters while also defending press freedom and demanding accountability.

Whether through government partnership, donor support, or internal reform, stakeholders agree that the next three years will determine the future of Liberia's publishing industry. As Vice President Koung's envoy summed it up: "Together, we can elevate the publishing industry and contribute to a brighter future for all."