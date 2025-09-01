Uganda: MTN Uganda, WWF Launch Pachi Panda Challenge to Back Youth-Led Climate Solutions

MTN Uganda has announced the launch of the Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a programme aimed at supporting young people to develop business ideas that address food, energy and water security.

The initiative, first introduced in Zambia in 2022 and later expanded to Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa, encourages youth-led start-ups and small enterprises to pitch sustainable solutions to climate and environmental challenges. Uganda's entry marks the fifth African market to adopt the scheme.

MTN Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with WWF at the launch event in Kampala, formalising the partnership.

"The connected life we aspire to offer is only possible on a planet that is healthy, sustainable, and protected for future generations," MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge said. "With the Pachi Panda Challenge, we are calling on young Ugandans to step forward with innovative solutions that will help us Plant, Protect and Provide for generations to come."

Uganda, like much of Africa, faces rising climate pressures, resource scarcity and food insecurity, challenges that are increasingly shaped by the food-energy-water nexus. Agriculture remains the country's largest employer but is vulnerable to erratic rainfall and prolonged droughts.

MTN Uganda said its support for the initiative aligns with the government's Vision 2040 development framework, which prioritises sustainable industrialisation, environmental protection and inclusive economic growth. It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The 2025 competition is open to youth aged 18 to 35, university students, and youth-led SMEs. Winners will receive cash prizes of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000, along with incubation and mentorship support. Top performers will advance to the continental finals in early 2026.

"The climate crisis is a present danger affecting everyone. We however believe that the most effective solutions come from those who will inherit the planet." said Ivan Tumuhimbise the country director of WWF Uganda.