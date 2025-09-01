Uganda: Archbishop Kaziimba Pays Tribute to Late Philanthropist James Musinguzi Garuga in Kanungu

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, visited the home of the late businessman and philanthropist James Musinguzi Garuga in Rugyeyo, Kanungu District on Sunday evening to offer prayers and comfort to the bereaved family.

Garuga, who passed away on August 6, 2025, at the age of 72 after a prolonged battle with cancer, was widely celebrated for his entrepreneurial success and community service.

He made a national mark through ventures in agriculture, real estate, and transport, and is widely remembered for his tireless contributions to education, healthcare, and environmental conservation in southwestern Uganda.

Upon arrival, Kaziimba was welcomed by Garuga's mother, Lay Canon Violet, and his son, Johnnie Musinguzi.

"The Late James Musinguzi Garuga was a dear brother and friend of mine, a very generous man and a visionary Christian. My prayer is that his legacy lives forever and his plans are fulfilled through his children and wider family," he said.

Garuga was instrumental in supporting education in Kanungu District, funding scholarships for underprivileged students and paying school fees for hundreds. In addition, he helped establish education foundations in the area, ensuring continued opportunities for young learners.

In honor of Garuga's passion for environmental conservation, the Archbishop also planted a tree at the homestead.

The Archbishop was accompanied by several religious leaders, including the Bishop of Kinkizi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dan Zoreka and his wife Mrs. Flora Zoreka; the Archdeacon of Kihihi Archdeaconry, Ven. Richard Tumwebaze; and The Director of Household and Community Transformation In The Church Of Uganda, Rev. Andrew Agaba, amongst others.