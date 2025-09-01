Uganda: Bars, Music and Culture - Nile Breweries Launches 'Cheers to Bars' At Mun G's Concert

Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), through its premium brand Castle Lite, officially launched the "Cheers to Bars" campaign during the Mun G Live at The Champions Ball Concert held at Serena Hotel, Kampala, on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The concert was a night to remember, not only for the electrifying performances but also for celebrating the vital role bars play in Uganda's economy, culture, and social life.

The night kicked off in true Kampala style, with a near-capacity crowd filling the Serena Conference Hall and bringing unmatched energy from start to finish.

By 9:00pm, the stage was set, the lights were up, and the beats dropped, unlocking a musical journey spanning generations and genres.

Mun G took center stage with his decade-long catalogue of hits, from Bintwala to Ssejusa, performing with unmatched charisma and energy that kept the audience on their feet until the very end.

Adding to the electric atmosphere were thrilling performances from some of Uganda's biggest stars, including Navio, Big Trill, Naava Grey, Nutty Neithan, Da Agent, and Benti Boys, each bringing their unique flavor to the night.

The highlight of the evening came when Mun G, visibly emotional, paid tribute to his late grandmother, who passed away just days before the concert.

In another heartfelt moment, his young son joined him on stage, expressing pride in his father's journey and reminding the audience that Mun G's music has been a soundtrack to countless lives, even before he was born.

These powerful moments transformed the concert from just a performance into an intimate celebration of life, legacy, and connection.

Nile Breweries ensured that the night was not just about music but also about culture and community, by unveiling the "Cheers to Bars" campaign.

The campaign highlights the critical role bars play in Uganda's nightlife economy and social fabric, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and fostering connections.

Speaking during the launch, Emmanuel Njuki, Country Legal & Corporate Affairs Lead at Nile Breweries, emphasized the significance of this initiative:

"Bars are more than meeting points; they are economic engines and cultural centres that bring people together. With 'Cheers to Bars,' we are shining a light on the unsung heroes of Uganda's bar culture -- the bar owners, bartenders, and communities they serve. Their contribution is essential not only to our industry but to Uganda's development."

The campaign comes at a pivotal moment for the beer industry, which according to the Oxford Economics Beer Report, contributed shs 2.31 trillion to Uganda's GDP in 2023, sustaining over 170,000 jobs and generating shs 4.19 trillion in tax revenue.

The launch at the Mun G concert showcased how music, nightlife, and bars are intertwined in fueling creativity, sustaining livelihoods, and shaping Uganda's cultural identity.