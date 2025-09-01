Ghana: Akwatia By-Election - a Call for Peace, Fairness, and Accountability

As Akwatia prepares to head to the polls tomorrow, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the eyes of Ghana are once again fixed on this vibrant constituency.

The by-election has become necessary following the sudden death of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, on July 7, 2025, at the youthful age of 40.

By-elections are an essential part of a healthy democracy, ensuring that every community remains represented in Parliament.

Yet, they can also become flashpoints for tension if stakeholders do not act with restraint and respect for democratic principles.

In recent times, by-elections in Ghana have been characterised by violence, intimidation, physical assaults, and chaos.

The violence witnessed during the Ablekuma North re-run is still fresh in our minds.

The Ghanaian Times wishes to re-echo that the people of Akwatia deserve a transparent, peaceful, and credible electoral process that reflects their true will.

Elections are the heartbeat of democracy, but when marred by violence, intimidation, or malpractice, they become a betrayal of the people's trust.

Akwatia must not be allowed to descend into chaos; it must instead become a model of political maturity and integrity.

Political parties and their leaders must take full responsibility for their rhetoric and actions. Empty promises and divisive politics have no place in a contest that should reflect the will of the people.

The Ghanaian Times challenges all parties to publicly commit to peace, sign binding agreements, and rein in their supporters.

Leadership is not about winning at all cost; it is about protecting the dignity of the electoral process.

The Electoral Commission (EC), as the custodian of Ghana's democracy, must leave no room for doubt.

Transparent procedures, timely communication, and visible neutrality are essential.

Any hint of bias or inefficiency will undermine public trust, so the Commission must go the extra mile to ensure credibility.

Security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service, have a duty beyond just keeping order.

They must act as guardians of democracy, not instruments of fear. The people of Akwatia deserve protection, not intimidation.

Any officer found abusing power or favouring a political side must be held accountable.

To the voters of Akwatia, The Ghanaian Times reminds you that the power is in your hands. Your voice matters more than any politician's ambitions.

Go to the polls boldly, reject inducements, and choose leaders who will serve your community, not themselves. Peaceful participation is the strongest statement you can make for democracy.

A peaceful and fair Akwatia by-election is non-negotiable. Ghana's reputation as a stable democracy depends on it.

The Ghanaian Times also calls on all stakeholders--political leaders, the EC, security agencies, civil society, voters, and the media to rise above partisanship, act with integrity, and ensure this election is remembered for the right reasons.

The world is watching, and Ghana must not fail.