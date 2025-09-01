Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Administration Launches Region-Wide Dialogue - Opposition Parties Reject Process As Illegitimate, Symbolic

Mekelle — The Tigray Interim Regional Administration (IRA) has unveiled a region-wide dialogue initiative, portraying it as a step toward reconciliation and inclusive governance. Yet major opposition parties have rejected the move, questioning its legitimacy, inclusiveness, and intent.

Speaking at the launch in Mekelle last week, IRA President Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede described the dialogue as a "historic opportunity" for Tigrayans to confront the aftermath of years of war, displacement, and economic decline, while charting pathways toward healing and political settlement.

Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede has appointed Abune Tesfaselassie Medhin, Catholic Bishop of Adigrat, as Secretary General of the Tigray-wide dialogue.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) welcomed the initiative with cautious optimism. Amanuel Assefa, the vice chairman of TPLF, told Addis Standard that creating a platform for public dialogue on Tigray's future was "timely," but stressed, "It is still too early to talk about the Congress at this stage."

Opposition parties, however, voiced outright rejection. Alula Haile, chairman of Salsay Weyane Tigray (SaWeT), told Addis Standard that his party regards the initiative with "extreme caution," adding that past experiences show such moves are "tactics to maintain power" with "only symbolic value rather than genuine dialogue." He called for a publicly agreed roadmap and equal representation of all stakeholders.

Speaking to Addis Standard on the issue, Yosef Berhe, Baytona vice chairman, went further, dismissing the process as "a unilateral maneuver" by a leadership that "came to power through a military coup." He said the initiative is designed to "manipulate the people and consolidate the power of the clique in control," adding Baytona would not participate and remains committed to "a struggle to remove the current leadership."

Arena Tigray also rejected the dialogue, labeling it "unconstitutional" and "controlled by the TPLF." In a statement, the party said the process was "nothing more than a deceptive ploy that violates international norms of dialogue," insisting any genuine effort must be overseen by a neutral body with a transparent agenda.

The rejection of the region-wide dialogue follows earlier dismissals by several groups of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission's progress in Tigray, with critics questioning both its independence and sincerity. The Commission had claimed progress after a visit to the region, citing meetings with the interim administration's leadership, political parties, civic associations, and members of Tigray's public diplomacy. Opposition parties, however, dispute this account, denying that such talks took place and voicing deep skepticism about the dialogue process, which they say ignores unresolved political questions.