Somalia: FGs Minister - We Successfully Completed the Formation of the Northeast Administration

1 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Muqdisho — Somalia's federal government officially announced the completion of the establishment process for a new regional administration in the country's northeast, comprising the Sool, Sanaag and Cayn regions, marking a significant step in the country's federalization efforts.

The new administration, formally known as "SSC-Khaatumo" during its transitional phase, has now attained full federal status after a year-long process that authorities described as rooted in "consultation, patience, and firm decision-making."

According to the Minister of Interior Ali Hoosh, key milestones in the formation process included the ratification of a regional constitution on July 30, 2025, the election of a regional parliament on August 17, the selection of parliamentary leadership on August 23, and the election of the regional president and vice president on August 30.

Interior Minister Ali Hoosh, who spent 53 days in the regional capital Lasanod overseeing the process, praised local elders, religious leaders, civil society and residents for their pivotal roles in the peaceful formation of the new administration.

The Ministry also commended the Technical Committee tasked with facilitating consultations and building public trust during the political transition.

In its statement, the federal government hailed the creation of the new Northeast Administration as "a major victory for the local population, and a symbol of unity, cooperation, and the strengthening of Somalia's federal system."

On Saturday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre congratulated Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali (Firdhiye) and Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril on their election as the new president and vice president of the Lasanod-based administration.

Firdhiye, who previously led the transitional SSC-Khaatumo authority, was elected unopposed after other contenders withdrew and members of parliament consolidated their votes in his favor.

Jibril, a former member of the Puntland Parliament known for his poetry and close alliance with Firdhiye, was elected vice president.

While the elections were held peacefully, some opposition groups and political analysts accused the federal government of indirect interference in the process, alleging that both leaders had received overt support from Mogadishu.

