Nigeria: NSA's Office Dismisses El-Rufai's Claim of Ransom Payments to Bandits

1 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has dismissed as false the claim by former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, that the government pays incentives to bandits.

El-Rufai had alleged in a television interview on Sunday that the ONSA coordinates a policy of ransom payments and inducements to criminal groups.

In a statement by Mr Zakari Mijinyawa on Monday in Abuja, ONSA described the allegation as baseless and contrary to facts on the ground.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"At no time has ONSA, or any arm of government under this administration, engaged in ransom payments or inducements to criminals," he said.

Mijinyawa explained that the government had instead warned citizens against paying ransom, stressing that such actions only embolden criminal elements.

He said the administration adopted a dual strategy of kinetic military operations and community engagement, which had yielded positive results in Kaduna State.

He noted that communities in Igabi, Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas, once under siege, were now enjoying relative peace due to sustained military action.

According to him, security forces have eliminated several notorious bandit leaders, including Boderi, Baleri, Sani Yellow Janburos, Buhari and Boka, while leaders of Ansaru who attempted to establish bases in Kaduna had been apprehended.

"These victories were not without sacrifices as some of our gallant officers paid the supreme price," he said.

Mijinyawa said it was unfair for a former governor to downplay such sacrifices, and urged political actors to refrain from dragging national security institutions into partisan debates.

"The fight against banditry is a collective struggle, not a platform for political point-scoring," he added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.