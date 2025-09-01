Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed - Between the Glow of Progress and the Shadows of Uncertainty

guest column

A View From Afar

When Abiy Ahmed rose to the premiership of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in 2018, the nation was swept by a tide of euphoria rarely seen in its modern political history. For many Ethiopians, he embodied hope, change, and the promise of unity. Comparisons quickly arose, with admirers even calling him the Nelson Mandela of Ethiopia. His ascent seemed to mark a turning point for a country long burdened by authoritarianism, civil strife, and economic stagnation.

Abiy's early months were defined by bold peace initiatives. His landmark agreement with Eritrea in 2018 - ending two decades of hostility - earned him international acclaim, culminating in the Nobel Peace Prize. Streets were filled with celebration; the sense of possibility felt boundless. Ethiopia, a nation of more than 100 million people, was seen as finally opening its long-closed doors to peace, reconciliation, and prosperity.

But peace, as Ethiopians have come to know too well, is fragile. Relations with Eritrea, once thawed, have grown frosty again. And while Abiy's government launched sweeping reforms and development projects, cracks have begun to show.

Addis Ababa itself tells the story of this duality. The city skyline is now punctuated with gleaming high-rises that light up the night, a symbol of modernity and progress. From luxury hotels to business towers, the capital has been reshaped into what many call the "city of lights." Yet behind the glitter, questions linger. At what cost is this transformation being achieved? Reports suggest that entire communities were displaced to make way for development projects. Critics argue that the sparkle of Addis casts long shadows over rural regions, where poverty, conflict, and displacement continue to smolder.

Indeed, beyond the capital, Ethiopia's story is more complex. Regional unrest simmers in places like Amhara, where mini-wars have unsettled communities and raised doubts about the government's capacity to maintain nationwide stability. The humanitarian toll of displacement, ethnic violence, and political suppression is a sobering counterpoint to the imagery of skyscrapers and city lights.

Still, there is no denying Ethiopia's gradual economic opening. For the first time in decades, a nation once seen as insular is cautiously inviting investment, liberalizing key sectors, and pursuing development as a central national goal. Supporters of Abiy argue that no true transformation is without turbulence, and that the prime minister is steering Ethiopia toward a more prosperous future, even if the path is uneven.

As elections loom, the central question remains: will Abiy Ahmed and his Prosperity Party secure a second mandate? And if they do, will all of Ethiopia's diverse regions be willing—or able—to rally behind his leadership?

The jury is still out. For now, Abiy Ahmed stands at a crossroads, leading a nation that is at once glittering and fractured, hopeful and uncertain. Ethiopia's future may well hinge on whether its prime minister can transform the promise of his early days into a durable legacy of peace and prosperity—or whether the glow of Addis will fade into yet another chapter of unfulfilled dreams.

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.