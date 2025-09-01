Ethiopia: Premier Reviews Completion of Addis ICC-Goro-Vip Airport Corridor

31 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), accompanied by senior government officials, yesterday reviewed the newly completed Addis International Convention Center-Goro-VIP Airport corridor, a flagship project under the capital's corridor development initiative.

The 12.74 km stretch incorporates 29 km of pedestrian walkways and 15.27 km of dedicated bicycle lanes. It also features expanded road lanes, a new alternative route linking Goro to Bole International Airport, and extensive riverside development along the corridor.

In his remarks, the Premier stated that the project reflects the transformative vision of the city's ongoing corridor approach. "We began with four corridors in the first phase and expanded to eight in the second. Today, the Addis International Convention Center- Goro-VIP Airport corridor stands completed, giving us great hope for the future," he noted in a social media post.

The corridor integrates seven sports centers, car parks, taxi and bus terminals, cafés, restaurants, public toilets, and other public facilities. According to the Prime Minister, these developments have created jobs, enhanced urban accessibility, and strengthened the city's infrastructure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further underscored that Ethiopia's progress remains steady across all sectors. "Our journey toward prosperity will not face hurdles or come to a halt. This achievement reflects a different vision and a renewed work culture that has made it possible. While half of the city has already been addressed, we remain committed to transforming the rest," he emphasized.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.