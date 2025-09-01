Ethiopia: Premier Reviews Completion of Addis ICC-Goro-Vip Airport Corridor

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), accompanied by senior government officials, yesterday reviewed the newly completed Addis International Convention Center-Goro-VIP Airport corridor, a flagship project under the capital's corridor development initiative.

The 12.74 km stretch incorporates 29 km of pedestrian walkways and 15.27 km of dedicated bicycle lanes. It also features expanded road lanes, a new alternative route linking Goro to Bole International Airport, and extensive riverside development along the corridor.

In his remarks, the Premier stated that the project reflects the transformative vision of the city's ongoing corridor approach. "We began with four corridors in the first phase and expanded to eight in the second. Today, the Addis International Convention Center- Goro-VIP Airport corridor stands completed, giving us great hope for the future," he noted in a social media post.

The corridor integrates seven sports centers, car parks, taxi and bus terminals, cafés, restaurants, public toilets, and other public facilities. According to the Prime Minister, these developments have created jobs, enhanced urban accessibility, and strengthened the city's infrastructure.

He further underscored that Ethiopia's progress remains steady across all sectors. "Our journey toward prosperity will not face hurdles or come to a halt. This achievement reflects a different vision and a renewed work culture that has made it possible. While half of the city has already been addressed, we remain committed to transforming the rest," he emphasized.