Africa: From Activism to Action - Africa Climate Summit to Advance Continental Solutions

Climate change is eroding Africa's GDP growth by 5-15 percent annually, according to an African Development Bank report. To address this challenge, some 25,000 participants are expected to attend the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), set to be held in Addis Ababa during just over a week.

Ethiopia is preparing not only to host the summit but also to play a leadership role in moving climate activism into concrete action, as the continent finds itself at the center of the global climate debate.

The summit aims to chart continental solutions to the escalating crisis. African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, alongside other African leaders, stressed the critical importance of a unified African voice to secure climate justice, mobilize finance for adaptation and mitigation, and push for developed nations to fulfill their climate commitments.

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD), in a commentary published by Project Syndicate, underlined that "the climate crisis presents enormous opportunities." In her article, 'Africa's Green Economy is a Good Investment', she argued that while the continent is highly vulnerable, it is also uniquely positioned for climate solutions, with vast renewable resources, rich biodiversity, a youthful population, and a pipeline of bankable green projects.

She emphasized that investors should be "clamoring to seize these opportunities, beginning at the upcoming Africa Climate Summit." Fitsum noted that the ACS2 represents a declaration of intent and a potential turning point for Africa to unleash high-return investments while shaping the global climate agenda.

Despite holding 60 percent of the world's best solar resources, Africa contributes only 1 percent of installed solar capacity and attracts just 3 percent of global energy investment. This gap, Fitsum said, highlights structural inequities in the climate debate.

Examples across the continent show that progress is possible with the right mix of finance and political will. Ethiopia's national grid, largely powered by renewable, has already positioned the country as a regional energy exporter. The Abbay Dam (Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam) has reached 2,350 megawatts and is set to expand to 5,150 megawatts when fully operational.

In Gambia, the Jambur Solar Power Station, backed by a 165 million USD blended-finance package, is providing clean power to thousands of households while creating over a thousand jobs. In South Africa, the Impofu Wind Complex supports industrial decarbonization, while Kenya's solar-powered green-ammonia production is lowering emissions and enhancing food security.

These cases demonstrate that Africa's potential is not hypothetical but real and scalable. Initiatives such as the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII) and the Flagship Report to be launched at ACS2 will provide roadmaps for governments, private companies, and financial institutions to expand such successes.

As Fitsum observed, Africa's renewable energy potential should be measured not in megawatts but in terawatts, making the continent a central pillar in shaping the global clean-energy future. She stressed that "Africans are not asking to be rescued," but offering high-value, high-return investment opportunities that benefit both Africa and the wider world.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kenya, Demeke Atnafu, also underlined the urgency of turning words into action. Briefing Kenyan media this week, he said: "This summit is not about new pledges alone; it is about turning pledges into action. Africa cannot afford to remain vulnerable while contributing the least to global emissions. ACS2 will amplify Africa's voice while charting practical solutions for our people."

As the world looks ahead to COP30 in Belém, Brazil, choices made in Addis Ababa are expected to resonate far beyond the continent.