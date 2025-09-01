Ethiopia: President Stresses 'Buy Ethiopian' Strategy As Pillar for Nat'l Progress

President Taye Atske Selassie stressed that the "Buy Ethiopian" strategy is a strategic pillar designed to ensure sustainable development, empower communities, and stabilize domestic markets amid global economic uncertainties.

Opening the 2nd Annual Trade Week organized by the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) under the theme: "Buy Ethiopian" at Quality Village yesterday, the President highlighted the strategy's central role in fostering national reform programs and boosting economic growth.

"Buying Ethiopian products is a strategic choice that strengthens sustainable development and cushions the economy against volatile global market conditions. It empowers citizens, supports producers, and builds resilience," he said.

The President noted that the initiative creates positive competition among producers, enhances the quality and competitiveness of local products, and contributes to bridging gaps in the domestic market. By promoting local production and consumption, he added, the strategy generates job opportunities, creates a healthier development environment, and stabilizes markets.

"Producing locally and supplying to domestic markets enables consumers to access reliable products while supporting producers. This strengthens revenue from investment, ensures product stability, and adds value to our economy," the President stressed.

He also called on local investors and producers to focus on quality and affordability, expand market access, and work closely with government efforts to stabilize supply chains, introduce technological transformation, and ensure access to finance.

Moreover, President Taye emphasized that strengthening a culture of buying Ethiopian products not only conserves foreign exchange but also promotes entrepreneurship and builds stronger links between buyers and sellers.

For his part, MoTRI Minister Kassahun Gofe (PhD) said significant progress has been made this fiscal year in improving services to the trade community, including reducing the time required to obtain trade licenses. He reported that 571 new marketplaces have been established nationwide, bringing the total to 1,567, directly connecting sellers with buyers.

The Minister also noted that Ethiopia's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is receiving positive feedback and is expected to be finalized next year. He stressed that the "Buy Ethiopian" strategy is playing a critical role in promoting both agricultural and industrial products, helping to position Ethiopia more strongly in global trade.

