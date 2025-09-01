Ethiopia: ENDF Graduates Recruits

Reaffirms commitment to neutral, ethical service

- The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) yesterday graduated thousands of recruits from three military training centers, pledging to uphold fair, apolitical, and ethical principles in serving the nation.

The graduates completed their training at Hurso Contingent Training School, Tolay Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and Bir Sheleko Basic Military Training School, it was learned.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the historic Tolay Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Brig. Gen. Tumsido Fitamo reminded the recruits of their duty to maintain absolute neutrality. He stressed that soldiers must refrain from political, religious, or ethnic partisanship, and instead dedicates themselves fully to the defense of their country and people.

"Ethiopia's independence is a globally recognized, hard-won truth preserved by the courage and unwavering determination of its heroes," the General said. "As graduates of this historic academy, you should take pride in standing ready to safeguard your beloved nation."

He described the military profession as a noble calling that demands prioritizing the honor of the nation and the well-being of its citizens above all else. The strength and international respect of any country, he added, are closely tied to the discipline and capability of its defense forces.

The General further highlighted the need for continuous modernization, urging the new graduates to equip themselves with advanced military science and contemporary skills to meet evolving security challenges. He noted that the curriculum at Tolay and other ENDF training centers is designed to provide such up-to-date knowledge, ensuring that the army remains steadfast, capable, and ready.