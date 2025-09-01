Ethiopia Eyes Cocoa As New Cash Crop

31 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Ethiopia is working to establish cocoa as a significant export commodity in an effort to equal the economic impact of commodities like rice, rubber, and coffee, according to MIDROC Investment Group.

In collaboration with the Date Agricultural Research Center, the Group has spent the last five years conducting research to determine the viability of cocoa cultivation in Ethiopia.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), MIDROC Investment Group Bebeka Coffee Farm General Manager Beshada Worku said that the findings are promising as cocoa can grow successfully in the country's southwest states.

"Cocoa is a high-demand crop globally. It can become an alternative economic driver, earning foreign exchange on par with coffee and other export commodities," Beshada said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

So far, more than 54,000 cocoa seedlings have been planted across 50 hectares of land at the Bebeka Coffee Plantation in Bench Sheko Zone, with plans to expand the cultivated area to 200 hectares within two years.

Beshada noted that cocoa's versatility as a raw material for the chocolate, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and confectionery industries makes it a valuable crop. One ton of cocoa currently sells for between 8,000 and 12,000 USD on the international market, potentially bringing in higher returns than coffee.

While cocoa yields per hectare are lower than coffee, the crop begins bearing fruit in just three years faster than coffee seedlings, the General Manager mentioned.

Beshada emphasized that citing global producers like Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Brazil, and Indonesia, despite strong international production, global cocoa demand continues to outstrip supply. This, along with market shifts caused by changing legal systems in some producing countries, opens a strategic opportunity for Ethiopia to enter the global cocoa market.

MIDROC also plans to supply cocoa domestically to a planned chocolate factory, replacing imports and supporting value-added production within Ethiopia, he said.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.