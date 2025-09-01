Ethiopia: Kospi Inaugurates Modern Door Factory to Boost Industry

31 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye MENGISTE

Kombolcha Steel Products Industry PLC (KOSPI), a subsidiary of MIDROC Investment Group, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art door manufacturing factory in Gelan town.

The factory is expected to save Ethiopia about 50 million USD annually in foreign exchange.

Speaking at the inauguration, MIDROC Investment Group CEO Jemal Ahmed said the new facility underscores the group's focus on strengthening Ethiopia's manufacturing base. "The factory will play a significant role in saving foreign exchange, creating jobs, and enhancing the nation's steel industry," he stated.

KOSPI General Manager Bikila Bekana emphasized the factory's contribution to economic growth and industrial development. "This modern door assembly factory will not only create jobs and reduce reliance on imported products, but also support other sectors by supplying advanced construction materials," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Constructed within seven months, the factory covers 8,400 square meters and currently employs 150 people. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate more than 250 jobs for the local community.

Equipped with advanced technology, the production line will manufacture rustproof, fireproof doors fitted with smart keys and internal security cameras features aimed at improving quality and meeting the growing domestic demand for modern construction inputs.

KOSPI, already known for producing a wide range of standard and engineering steel products, views this expansion as a milestone in diversifying its offerings. The company expects the new facility to substantially reduce Ethiopia's dependence on imported doors and contribute to import substitution.

"This facility not only relieves the country's foreign exchange burden but also strengthens the foundation for sustainable industrial development," Bikila noted.

He added that MIDROC and KOSPI remain committed to expanding investment in manufacturing as part of efforts to build a stronger, self-reliant economy.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.