North Africa: Egypt-US Joint Exercise 'Bright Star 2025' Commences With 44-Nation Participation

The Egyptian-American joint military exercise, Bright Star 2025, has kicked off at the combat training fields of the Mohamed Naguib Military Base and several Egyptian naval and air bases, the Egyptian military spokesman said on Saturday 30/8/2025.

The training will run until 10 September.

The exercise features the participation of 44 countries, of whom 14 countries participating with over 8,000 troops. The remaining 30 will participate as observers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bright Star 2025 will also involve units from the Egyptian civil police, as well as representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and NATO.

During the opening ceremony, Chief of the Armed Forces Training Authority Major General Sherif El-Arayshi conveyed the greetings of Minister of Defence and Military Production General Abdel-Meguid Saqr, and Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, to the participating troops.

He highlighted the importance of Egypt-US drill Bright Star, describing it as one of the largest joint military exercises in the region, given its key role in strengthening military ties among all participating nations.

For his part, US Brigadier General Patrick Clare expressed his appreciation for the extensive efforts of the Egyptian Armed Forces in hosting such a large-scale exercise.

He noted that the high level of planning and preparation makes the exercise an ideal opportunity for exchanging expertise and exploring diverse military cultures among participants.

Several participants also voiced their appreciation to Egypt for the warm welcome and hospitality, stressing the importance of the exercise as a platform for exchanging experiences and strengthening military cooperation.

Bright Star 2025 opening ceremony was attended by senior commanders of the Egyptian Armed Forces, along with leaders of the participating forces, and media professionals.

During the ceremony, leaders of the participating forces toured a military exhibition, while military bands performed a series of shows to mark the launch of the exercise.

On the sidelines of the exercise, Egyptian and American paratroopers carried out a display that included a parachute jump over the Giza Pyramids. Senior military leaders and US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa Garg attended this show.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines North Africa Arms and Armies Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Launched in 1980 as a bilateral US-Egypt exercise, Bright Star has since developed into a multinational exercise aimed at reinforcing regional security and strengthening military cooperation.