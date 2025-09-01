Egypt: Statement of Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee On Denial of Visas to Palestinian Delegation Participating in Unga

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza expresses its deep regret regarding the decision of the United States Department of State not to grant entry visas to the delegation of the State of Palestine participating in the proceedings of the eightieth session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to be held in New York in September.

The Committee calls upon the U.S. Administration to reconsider and reverse this decision, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the obligations under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement, and providing an opportunity for dialogue and diplomacy, while building on the positive positions of the Palestinian National Authority and its steadfast commitment to the strategic choice of peace.

The Committee also stresses the need to support the Palestinian National Authority and His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas in advancing the government's reform program and the commitments he reaffirmed to world leaders in support of peace and in confronting violence, extremism, and terrorism, amid the current difficult circumstances marked by unprecedented escalation against the Palestinian people. The Committee warns that weakening the Palestinian Authority will undermine peace efforts in the face of escalation, the spread of violence, and the continuation of the conflict.

Foreign Ministry