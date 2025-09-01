Zimbabwe: Heroic Denver Mukamba Inspires Dynamos to a 3-2 Victory Over Scottland FC

DENVER Mukamba was the hero for Dynamos on Saturday afternoon after coming off the bench to score his team's winning goal against Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium.

Mukamba hammered a spectacular goal in the 80th minute to earn the Harare giants the much-needed three points in a match that ended 3-2.

Dembare went for the break trailing 1-0 after in-form striker Tymon Machope had put Scottland FC in front.

Coming back to the second half, Dembare pulled one goal back through Shadreck Nyahwa in the 49th minute, before Vusa Ngwenya doubled the lead 12 minutes later to make it 2-1.

Dynamos' lead was easily cancelled by Machope, who completed his brace in the 75th minute after benefitting from a Knowledge Musona free kick.

Saturday's victory saw Dembare stretching its unbeaten run in the league to four games; at the same time, it was Scottland FC's first defeat in seven games.

Despite the win, Dynamos remains on position 17 on the log with 28 points, the same with 16th place occupiers Green Fuel FC, who are on position 15.

On the other end, Scottland FC maintained their second position on the log with 52 points, two behind log leaders Simba Bhora, who were held to an away 0-0 draw by Green Fuel FC.

Matchday 27 Saturday Full-time Results

Scottland 2-3 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 FC Platinum

Green Fuel FC 0-0 Simba Bhora

MWOS 2-1 Chicken Inn

Bikita Minerals 0-4 TelOne.