A CHINHOYI University of Technology (CUT) graduate died following a road traffic accident just a few hours after being conferred with a degree.

Panashe Mwinga graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Visual and Multimedia Communication on Thursday and was involved in the fatal crash in the Mapinga area as she and her family returned to Harare, where her dad was on a working visit.

The now deceased's father, an engineer, was driving the vehicle. Also in the ill-fated car was Panashe's mother and eight-year-old sister.

In a press statement, CUT Students Representative Council (SRC)'s Minister for External Affairs, Information and Publicity, Marlvin Saint Madanda, confirmed the untimely death of the young graduate.

"It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of Panashe Mwinga, a gifted young lady who graduated just yesterday (Thursday) with a Bachelor's degree in Visual and Multimedia Communication," said Madanda.

"Panashe was involved in a fatal road accident on the evening of 28 August 2025 near Mapinga, close to Gwebi River, while travelling with her sibling and both parents.

"She sustained serious injuries and despite medical efforts, passed away a few hours after being admitted to Parirenyatwa Hospital. Her body has since been transferred to Nyaradzo Funeral Services for funeral arrangements.

"Her untimely passing is a profound loss to the university community and to all who had the privilege of sharing in her journey," the CUT SRC spokesperson said.

In honour of Panashe's life, legacy and in solidarity with the bereaved family, this Monday, September 1, 2025, has been declared "Black Monday".

"We encourage all students to wear black on this day as a sign of collective mourning and respect," the students' body said.

Meanwhile, Eng. Mwinga and his wife reportedly sustained serious head injuries and are both in critical condition and unconscious. The minor suffered broken legs.

Eng. Mwinga had come to Harare from Matebeleland North for the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) and on the sidelines went to Chinhoyi to attend the CUT graduation ceremony at which his daughter was a participant.