Zimbabwe: Man (22) Crashes Stolen R1.2 Million Toyota Prado Heading to Zimbabwe

Police in Limpopo tried to stop the stolen Toyota Prado but the 22-year-old driver sped off, before crashing into a local school principal's vehicle.

Police in Limpopo intercepted and recovered a stolen Toyota Prado VX, valued at R1.2 million, and arrested a 22-year-old man.

The suspect was allegedly heading towards the border, attempting to smuggle the stolen vehicle into neighbouring Zimbabwe.

"The operation was conducted on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, involving the Limpopo tracking team, Limpopo provincial investigating unit, working alongside external law enforcement, Tshimollo Security and Investigation Shadow Secure security," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Intelligence information was received about a stolen Toyota Prado VX, which was stolen in Gauteng and was going to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

"The operational team kept observation and collected information, and the vehicle was spotted driving on R71 towards Mankweng," said Ledwaba.

The law enforcement team tried to stop the popular sport utility vehicle, but the driver sped towards Solomondale.

"The team gave chase, and the Toyota Prado crashed near the Solomondale railway line, colliding with a local school principal's motor vehicle," said Ledwaba.

The crashed Toyota Prado was intercepted in the bushes near the R81 road.

Investigations revealed that the SUV was reported stolen at the Lyttelton policing area in Pretoria on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

"The 22-year-old male suspect was arrested, and he will appear before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and reckless and negligent driving," said Ledwaba.

The injured school principal was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the continuous success of the coordinated operations, emphasizing the effectiveness of cooperation in combating cross-border vehicle smuggling.