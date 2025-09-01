Rwanda: Cooperatives Amass Rwf95bn in Collective Capital

Rwandan cooperatives, which boast of 4.6 million members collectively, had Rwf95.4 billion in share capital by June 2025, according to the Rwanda Cooperative Agency (RCA).

These funds reflect the pooled resources of members from diverse sectors, demonstrating the power of community-driven economic engagement, the regulator said.

There are more than 6,600 operational cooperatives in Rwanda and are in various categories, namely commercial and consumer cooperative organizations; Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs); Services Cooperative Organizations; and Multipurpose Cooperative Organizations.

Primary cooperatives, which comprise individuals, enterprises, or organizations, account for more than Rwf54 billion of the total. This money is invested in various sectors of the economy.

Unlike secondary or tertiary cooperatives, which are formed by other cooperatives, primary cooperatives allow members to directly pool resources, provide services, and create employment for mutual benefit.

Joseph Nzakunda, Director of Legal Affairs and Registration Unit at RCA, explained that the share capital is distributed across various sectors.

"Agriculture leads with Rwf17 billion, housing accounts for Rwf4 billion, livestock Rwf3 billion, mining and quarrying Rwf1.8 billion, services Rwf6.8 billion, and trading Rwf8.7 billion," he said.

Nzakunda emphasized that the management capacity has been enhanced through recruitment of competent staff, strategic planning, clear roles and responsibilities, professional record-keeping, and robust internal controls

"Financial sustainability has improved via better budgeting, diversified income sources, increased access to credit, and reinvestment of profits into cooperative services; these improvements are fostering resilient, transparent, and member-driven cooperatives that contribute effectively to local economic development," he added.

Some of the leaders of the cooperatives highlighted the impact of joining hands and making long-term investment into projects.

Patience Mazimpaka, president of a consortium of 22 cooperatives of community health workers in Karongi District, highlighted said they invested in a multimillion franc commercial building, called Agaciro Legacy Mall.

"We began collecting share capital in 2015, pooling contributions from members across cooperatives. Today, the building, valued at over Rwf390 million, can generate approximately Rwf3 million per month in rental revenue and reflects the collective power and diligence of our 22 community health workers cooperatives comprising over 1,600 members," Mazimpaka said.

Godfrey Kayitare, who represents 8,758 dairy farmers in Nyagatare District, said they were able to make key investments that would be hard to accomplish as individuals.

"We are organized into 15 milk collection centers and associated cooperatives, through which we earn at least Rwf5.5 million every month. We have been able to purchase two modern vehicles, one worth Rwf178 million," said Kayitare.

He further highlighted that beyond this income, members also benefit from advocacy efforts, which have helped raise the price of milk from Rwf300 to Rwf400 per litre.

"We have also introduced improved artificial insemination to boost milk production and created permanent jobs for 10 people, and currently own 20 milk coolers with a capacity of 3,000 liters."

Umurenge SACCO, which aims to transform sector-based savings cooperatives into a cooperative bank, has also seen progress.

Donatha Bakahirwa, the manager of SACCO Tsimbura in Gicumbi District, Northern Province, told The New Times that their lending capacity has expanded from Rwf5 million to Rwf200 million, while interest rates on loans have decreased from 24 per cent to 18 per cent, allowing greater access to finance for locals.

Despite these successes, cooperatives still face challenges.

The RCA reported that cooperatives face limited member ownership, constrained access to markets, governance issues, mismanagement, conflicts between leaders and members, and interference from external stakeholders.

"Addressing these challenges will be critical to sustaining growth, enhancing member benefits, and ensuring that cooperatives continue to play a transformative role in Rwanda's socio-economic landscape," RCA's Nzakunda said.