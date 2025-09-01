Rwanda: Umuganura for Children: Culture, Fun, Civil Education

As the new school year approaches, many parents have taken advantage of the school break to enroll their children in meaningful programmes rather than allowing them to be distracted during their free time. One such initiative is the cultural holiday program organized by the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA).

ALSO READ: Kids should be acquainted with cultural values

On August 29, the Academy held the 'Umuganura w'abana,' a special celebration of the National Harvest Day for children, marking the end of a month-long cultural holiday programme for over 580 children aged from 4 to 15. Gathered at the Ethnographic Museum in Huye, the participants came from Nyanza, Huye, and Kigali to celebrate the conclusion of their cultural learning journey.

Throughout the programme, children engaged in practical activities rooted in Rwandan culture, history, and language. These included churning milk (gucunda amata), sweeping and general hygiene practices, moral and civic education rooted in Rwandan values.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sessions ran from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, offering a structured and educational environment for the children.

The program also featured a hybrid learning and competition model through the 'Nkoranabuhanga,' an online platform which allowed children to learn various topics in Kinyarwanda and later to compete physically. Lessons learned included grammar, riddles, among other things.

ALSO READ: Protect children from harm during holidays, says minister

The top four performers in the competition were awarded a laptop, Kinyarwanda books, and certificates during the celebration at the museum.

Gerard Murasira, Director of teacher training at the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) praised the holiday programme for complementing the country's education goals.

"We are very pleased with this initiative because it aligns well with the responsibilities of the education sector and supports what children will be learning in school," Murasira said.

"Our children are learning many modern skills, but they should always remember to do so with Rwandan values at heart. What they have learned here should guide their behavior. A well-educated Rwandan becomes a complete person when guided by strong cultural values."

The Director General of the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, Robert Masozera, recognized the role played by Huye District in launching the cultural initiative, noting that neglecting cultural education leaves children vulnerable to negative influences.

"One major reason why children are not learning cultural values at home is that parents are too busy prioritizing material gifts like toys over cultural education, leading to children receiving a poorer or misguided upbringing through social media or peer influence," Masozera said.

ALSO READ: Nshuti urges Diaspora youth to embrace cultural heritage, patriotism

Voices from trainers, parents, and participants

Sandrine Uwase, a youth trainer in Rwandan traditional dance, shared her motivation.

"I want to pass what I know to children so they can grow with it and share it with future generations. Programmes like this help children learn cultural values, something vital for the future of Rwanda," said Uwase.

Jacques Niyonzima, a parent from Tumba sector, Huye District, whose three his children attended various sessions, including dance and basketball, commended the initiative that keeps children engaged in healthier activities during holiday seasons.

"Research shows that too much screen time reduces memory capacity. I enrolled my children to help them learn values and skills I may not have time to teach," he said. "My daughter now knows how to weave, make pottery, and dance traditional Rwandan dances."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pamela Rusaro Turatsinze, a 13-year-old participant, expressed her feelings about the programme.

"I am sad that it is ending, but I have learned to dance for the first time, practiced riddles, learned how to sing cows praises in Kinyarwanda, and made new friends. I encourage others to join next time since it is fun, educational, and even helps us stay active," said Rusaro.

Annick Umugiraneza, a mother of five, appreciated that the programme is affordable.

"This programme is free, and we only contribute financially during the celebration on the final day. My daughters have learned crafts, made posters, and now they entertain us at home with what they have learned. It has been very valuable," said Umugiraneza.