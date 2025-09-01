Uganda: Govt Commissions Water Projects Worth Shs13bn in Lamwo, Pader

The government has commissioned three new water supply and sanitation systems worth Shs13 billion in Lamwo and Pader districts, a move expected to transform lives for more than 29,000 residents who have long struggled with access to safe water.

The projects, co-funded by the Government of Uganda and the Federal Republic of Germany, were implemented under the Ministry of Water and Environment's Water and Sanitation Development Facility-North.

Officials said the systems, which include boreholes, storage tanks, and sanitation infrastructure, were designed to meet current demand and withstand future population growth.

Eng. Richard Matua, the Assistant Commissioner in the Directorate of Water Development, said the investment is a "game changer" for communities that have endured unsafe water sources for decades.

"These systems have been designed with sustainability measures to ensure long-term functionality, so that communities can continue benefiting for decades," he said.

For residents, the project brings long-awaited relief. Flavia Aceng, a mother of four from Lamwo Town Council, said the facility would spare her children from frequent illness.

"We have suffered with typhoid and diarrhea because of dirty water from streams. Now our children can go to school without missing classes due to sickness," she said.

Patrick Olanya, the Water Engineer for Pader District, noted that despite official figures showing 90 percent coverage in the districts, many of the water points listed have been non-functional for over ten years.

"This project addresses the reality on the ground, not just statistics," he explained.

At Lamwo Prison, the system is expected to drastically reduce the workload for inmates.

"We used to send prisoners several kilometers to fetch water, and it affected both their welfare and productivity. This new supply is a huge relief," said Officer-in-Charge, Francis Ocaya.

Community leaders also pointed out that the improved access to water would enhance agriculture and reduce the pressure on institutions such as schools and health centers.

Dr. Wana Etyem of Wana Consultants Ltd., which oversaw the project design, emphasized that proper management structures had been established.

"We have put sustainability at the center of this project to guarantee efficiency and long-term service," he noted.

For many residents, however, the joy lies in the simple promise of clean water at their doorstep.

The government says such projects are part of a broader national effort to expand piped water and sanitation services in rural and post-conflict regions of Uganda.