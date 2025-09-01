Uganda: Kasese's Bishop Kibira Condemns Domestic Violence, Calls It a 'Thorn of Life' Threatening Uganda's Future

The Bishop of Kasese Diocese, Rt. Rev. Francis Aquirinus Kibira Kambale, has strongly condemned domestic violence, alcoholism, and illiteracy, describing them as "thorns of life" that endanger Uganda's moral and spiritual future.

Preaching during the Diocesan Missionary Childhood celebrations at Nsenyi Parish over the weekend, Bishop Kibira said domestic violence undermines family unity, children's wellbeing, and the stability of the Church.

"Domestic violence is not only a sign of backwardness but a shame, and a sword targeting children, future church leaders, and community heads," he said. "It strikes at the very heart of family life and salvation at the household level."

His remarks come against a backdrop of worrying statistics on violence against children in Uganda. A report by Save the Children Uganda shows that three-quarters of Ugandan children experience some form of violence, with 68% of boys and 59% of girls suffering physical abuse.

The study also revealed that one in three girls and one in six boys are victims of sexual abuse.

Globally, experts estimate that between three and ten million children witness violence between parents annually--exposure that has devastating psychological consequences.

Bishop Kibira urged parents and communities to take the lead in ending domestic violence and nurturing children in dignity and love.

"If we do not fight domestic violence and other evils in our homes, the future will be regrettable for generations," he warned.

The Ugandan government has pledged to eliminate all forms of violence against children by 2030, with measures that include enforcing laws, strengthening family support systems, creating safe environments, and promoting education and life skills.

These efforts form part of Uganda's wider commitment to protecting children at home, in schools, online, and within refugee communities.