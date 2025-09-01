Uganda: One Dead, Three Injured in Kassanda Truck Accident As Police Blame Over-Speeding

31 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

The territorial police in Kassanda District have launched investigations into a fatal road crash that left one person dead and three others critically injured.

The accident occurred on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at around 2:00 pm at Lujongode Hill Village along the Kalagala-Bira Road.

It involved a Canter truck, registration number UBG 490Q, which overturned after the driver reportedly lost control while descending the steep hill.

The deceased was identified as John Binaisa, a 45-year-old resident of Bwanja Village in Kassanda, who was also the driver of the truck. His body was retrieved from the wreckage, examined by medical officers, and handed over to relatives for burial.

Three passengers survived the crash but sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mityana Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings point to over-speeding as the likely cause.

"Our investigations so far indicate that the driver lost control while descending Lujongode Hill due to suspected over-speeding, which caused the vehicle to overturn," said SP Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson.

She added that the scene was examined and documented by the traffic task team as inquiries continue.

Kawala also cautioned motorists against reckless driving, especially in hilly terrain.

"We continue to warn drivers against speeding in hilly areas and at sharp curves, where the risk of accidents is much higher. Motorists must slow down, exercise caution, and avoid reckless behavior," she said.

Police further noted that reckless driving and pedestrian negligence have fueled a rise in accidents across Kassanda and the wider Wamala region. Authorities say the latest tragedy underscores the urgent need for safer road practices to curb road carnage.

