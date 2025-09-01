Uganda: Four Arrested As Police Dismantle Marijuana Trafficking Network in Luweero

Police in Luweero District have dismantled a marijuana cultivation and distribution network following a successful intelligence-led operation conducted by the Savannah Region Flying Squad.

The operation, which took place at Kalasa Village, Makulubita Sub-county, targeted a residential property suspected of being used for illegal drug activities.

According to police, the house served as a processing center where marijuana was dried and packaged for distribution.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Authorities revealed that the marijuana had been harvested from gardens in the Kapeeka area before being transported to Makulubita for processing. During the raid, security personnel discovered large quantities of marijuana spread across several rooms in the home.

Four individuals who were present during the operation were arrested and are currently in custody at Luweero Police Station. However, one female suspect managed to escape during the crackdown, and efforts are underway to apprehend her.

Police identified the alleged mastermind behind the network as Titus Kigozi, who remains at large.

"We have intensified efforts to track and apprehend Kigozi, and operations to dismantle cultivation sites in Kapeeka and Makulubita are ongoing," said ASP Sam Twiinaemazima, the Savannah Regional Police PRO.

Twiinaemazima adds that the recovered exhibits have been secured as investigations continue.

Authorities have urged the public to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects and help in eliminating the illegal drug trade in the region.

"Community support is vital in eradicating drug-related crimes. We call upon residents to report suspicious activities," Twiineamazima added.