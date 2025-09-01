Uganda: Four Arrested As Police Dismantle Marijuana Trafficking Network in Luweero

31 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Conslata Taaka

Police in Luweero District have dismantled a marijuana cultivation and distribution network following a successful intelligence-led operation conducted by the Savannah Region Flying Squad.

The operation, which took place at Kalasa Village, Makulubita Sub-county, targeted a residential property suspected of being used for illegal drug activities.

According to police, the house served as a processing center where marijuana was dried and packaged for distribution.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Authorities revealed that the marijuana had been harvested from gardens in the Kapeeka area before being transported to Makulubita for processing. During the raid, security personnel discovered large quantities of marijuana spread across several rooms in the home.

Four individuals who were present during the operation were arrested and are currently in custody at Luweero Police Station. However, one female suspect managed to escape during the crackdown, and efforts are underway to apprehend her.

Police identified the alleged mastermind behind the network as Titus Kigozi, who remains at large.

"We have intensified efforts to track and apprehend Kigozi, and operations to dismantle cultivation sites in Kapeeka and Makulubita are ongoing," said ASP Sam Twiinaemazima, the Savannah Regional Police PRO.

Twiinaemazima adds that the recovered exhibits have been secured as investigations continue.

Authorities have urged the public to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects and help in eliminating the illegal drug trade in the region.

"Community support is vital in eradicating drug-related crimes. We call upon residents to report suspicious activities," Twiineamazima added.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.