Ethiopia: News - Tigray Security Bureau Condemns Grenade Attack in Maichew, Warns of Destabilization Attempts

Mekelle--The Tigray Bureau of Peace and Security has condemned a grenade attack in Maichew town, Southern Tigray, as a "sabotage attempt" and warned that it reflects deliberate efforts by hostile groups to destabilize the region.

In a statement issued yesterday, the bureau accused forces seeking power through "illegal means" under the guise of regionalism and localism of undermining peace. "These rogue elements, who once claimed to be peacekeepers, have now begun to act on their malicious intentions, exploiting the trust given to them by the people," it said.

The bureau noted that the attack caused no casualties or significant damage but added that those responsible had been repeatedly warned and given opportunities to act constructively. Instead, they resorted to "unacceptable methods of sabotage," and the bureau stressed that all perpetrators would face consequences.

The attack followed demonstrations in Maichew against the interim administration's replacement of the Chief Administrator of the South Tigray Zone.

Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, defended the reshuffle, saying the former administrator had acted beyond his mandate. "He issued a statement without my knowledge and called for federal government intervention. I told him to stop. He did not. I had to replace him," Lt. Gen. Tadesse said.

The leadership reshuffle, which began in July with the formation of a new zonal committee led by Asmelash Reda, has been met with resistance. Several appointees declined their positions, while regional political parties and civil society organizations criticized the move as a power centralization effort. The Alliance of Civil Society Organizations of Tigray (ACSOT) also denounced the use of security forces to enforce the changes.

After the new administrator took office, outgoing administrator Haftu Kiros told Addis Standard that the decision was "completely wrong and unacceptable," accusing Lt. Gen. Tadesse of breaking his pledge to respect the people's will and claiming that the move was aimed at pleasing "a clique of TPLF and external forces."

Earlier in May, residents of Maichew staged protests after TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael suggested that the party would pursue "leadership adjustments" in the zone. AS