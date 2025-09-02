Mozambique: New Case of M-Pox Diagnosed in Maputo Province

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have recorded one new case of the disease M-pox (formerly known as monkey pox) in the southern Maputo province, which means that the country has currently 67 confirmed cases of the disease.

According to the daily update bulletin on M-pox, issued by the National Public Health Directorate, the case was recorded last Saturday. It was the only positive diagnosis of the 54 samples processed.

This means that Maputo province has currently four confirmed cases of the disease. There are a cumulative total of 921 suspected cases of Mpox.

To date, there have been no recorded deaths associated with the disease, while 32 people have made a full recovery. Niassa, which was the first province to record positive cases, remains the most affected province, with 44 accumulated cases.

In order to avoid further cases of Mpox transmission, the Health Ministry urges people to avoid physical contact with infected patients or those with suspected symptoms, to wash their hands frequently, and not to share personal items such as clothes or towels.