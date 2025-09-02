Mozambique: Venancio Mondlane Takes Seat On Council of State

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Monday swore into office the best-known opposition figure, Venancio Mondlane, as a member of the Council of State, a body that advises the President of the Republic.

There had been some speculation that Mondlane would not be allowed to sit on the Council. But the legislation makes it clear that the runner-up in the latest presidential election is automatically entitled to a seat on the Council.

Mondlane claims that in reality he won the election, but the highest body in electoral matters, the Constitutional Council, declared that he came second. Neither the Council nor Mondlane published the polling station results sheets, which might prove their claims, and the Council refused to order a recount of the votes.

Three other opposition figures became members of the Council of State on Monday - all of them heads of opposition parties appointed by the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic. They are Albino Forquilha, leader of the Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), Ossufo Momade, president of the former rebel movement Renamo, and Lutero Simango, leader of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

Other Council members chosen by the Assembly and sworn in on Monday include Moslem cleric Aminuddin Mohammed, a former head of the National Elections Commission (CNE), Jamisse Taimo, and former environment minister Alcinda Abreu.

Four Council members chosen by Chapo were also sworn in. They are former Defence Minister Alberto Chipande, former education minister and outspoken champion for the rights of women and children, Graca Machel, and two veterans of the anti-colonial war, Eduardo da Silva Nihia and Felizarda Paulino.

Other Council members sworn in on Monday included former President Filipe Nyusi, Prime Minister Bemvinda Levy, and parliamentary chairperson Margarida Talapa.

Sitting Council members who do not need to be sworn in again, include two former Presidents, Joaquim Chissano and Armando Guebuza, the Ombudsman, Isaque Chande, the Chairperson of the Constitutional Council, Lucia Ribeiro, and the three previous chairpersons of the Assembly of the Republic, Eduardo Mulembue, Veronica Macamo and Esperanca Bias.

The President must consult the Council of State on the date for general elections, on the sacking of provincial governors and district administrators, on the holding of any referendum, on the dissolution of parliament, on any declaration of war, or of a state of emergency or of siege.

With the exception of general elections, none of these events have ever happened in Mozambique. The President has never tried to dissolve parliament or sack any governors.

