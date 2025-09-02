Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting Al Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al Shabaab on Aug. 30, 2025.

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al Shabaab on Aug. 30, 2025.

The airstrike occurred in the Jubaland Region of Somalia, approximately 40 km north-east of Kismaayo.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al Shabaab's ability to that threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.