Zimbabwe: Opposition Activist Warns Against 'Unlawful 2030 Bid'

1 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

A local pposition activist has raised alarm over remarks by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe who appeared to suggest that the country would not hold elections until 2030.

Speaking at a ruling Zanu-PF party meeting in Marondera over the weekend, in a video that has since gone viral on social media, Garwe is heard saying there would be no elections before 2030 - remarks interpreted by critics as a push to secure President Emmerson Mnangagwa's extended stay in office.

In response, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the statements were unconstitutional and posed a direct threat to the country's democratic order.

"We have received a multitude of messages expressing alarm and concern regarding Mr Garwe's statements, which seem to challenge the constitution and advocate for its removal. Our stance remains consistent: Mr Garwe lacks the authority to undermine the constitution, and his statements are unlawful and a direct challenge to the rule of law. No individual possesses the power to cancel elections," Mkwananzi said

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Constitution mandates regular elections every five years.

The next general elections are due in 2028 following the disputed August 2023 vote which returned Mnangagwa for a second and final term.

Mkwananzi warned that any attempts to alter electoral timelines outside the framework of the constitution would be "illegal, unconstitutional and should be disregarded and even resisted."

Garwe has in recent weeks been outspoken calling on Mnangagwa's continued leadership.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.