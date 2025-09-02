Tanzania: Zim VP Praises Tanzania's Leadership Training

Coast Region — The Vice President of Zimbabwe, Retired Colonel Kembo Campbell Mohadi, has praised the Tanzanian government for establishing programs that strengthen the capabilities of its leaders.

This came after his visit to Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership College in Kibaha, Coast region, during a two-day working visit to Tanzania.

During the visit, he met with heads of departments and units from Local Government Authorities, who are receiving leadership training at the college aimed at building their capacity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The leadership training for Local Government Authorities began on August 29 and will continue until September 4, 2025.

The programme is coordinated by the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) in collaboration with the Leadership Institute (UONGOZI INSTITUTE).

ALSO READ: Samia Scholarship cohort set for NM-AIST

The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School (MJNLS) was jointly established by former liberation movements of Southern Africa, including Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), African National Congress (ANC), Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), and Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

The school was named after Julius Nyerere, the first chairman of CCM and Tanzania's former President, in honor of his significant contributions to the national liberation movement in Southern Africa.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School (MJNLS) aims to be an international center of excellence for nationalist and Pan-African leaders, with the mission of equipping Pan-African leaders to deliver sustainable political, socio-economic, and cultural development.