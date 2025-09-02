Rwanda: Grammy Award Winning Rapper Lecrae to Perform in Kigali

Four time Grammy Award winning American Christian rapper Devaughn Moore Lecrae will be performing for the first time in Kigali this weekend, Saturday, September 6.

Lecrae, 45, is also a singer, songwriter, record producer, and founder of Reach Records, where he also serves as president.

Widely regarded as a pioneer of inspirational rap, he won four Grammy Awards, multiple BET Awards, and several Stellar Awards.

His performance in Kigali is part of the multi-nation "Reconstruction" album tour, set for KCEV (Camp Kigali) this Saturday. Gates open at 5:00 PM, with the show starting at 6:00 PM.

Known for his powerful storytelling, Lecrae's music addresses themes of hope, faith, justice, and personal transformation. His critically acclaimed albums, including Anomaly, Restoration, and Church Clothes, have cemented him as a global icon who bridges the gap between hip hop culture and Christian faith.

The Reconstruction World Tour is Lecrae's latest international tour, bringing together fans from across the globe to experience his dynamic live performances and inspirational message. Kigali now joins the list of major cities worldwide hosting this ground-breaking concert series.

In a video message to Rwandan worship music lovers, Lecrae promised a great show blending rap and singing.

"The Reconstruction Tour is coming to your backyard, Rwanda. I'm excited to bring it to you. We've got an incredible show for y'all and we're reconstructing, like I said. So we're going to get some of the music from Gravity, Anomaly, Rehab (albums), and on top of that, I will give you new music from the Reconstruction album," he said.