Ethiopia: Tensions Rise Between Egypt and Ethiopia Over Military Presence in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia are escalating amid growing concerns over military deployments in Somalia.

Ethiopia recently warned it is closely monitoring incoming Egyptian forces, while Egyptian military officials arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to assess deployment locations and operational regions.

The two countries have long-standing disputes rooted in the Nile River waters, particularly over Ethiopia's controversial Grand Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia views Egypt's military presence in Somalia as a strategic threat to its maritime interests.

Security expert Mataan Ali Hassan emphasized Somalia's sovereignty, stating that the country has the right to decide which foreign forces assist with its security.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle by phone, he also highlighted the presence of Ethiopian troops in Somalia, calling their stay illegal and urging their withdrawal.

Hassan warns that the rivalry between Egypt and Ethiopia could further destabilize Somalia, as the two regional powers vie for influence amid ongoing conflicts.