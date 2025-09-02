Ethiopia: Tensions Rise Between Egypt and Ethiopia Over Military Presence in Somalia

1 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia are escalating amid growing concerns over military deployments in Somalia.

Ethiopia recently warned it is closely monitoring incoming Egyptian forces, while Egyptian military officials arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to assess deployment locations and operational regions.

The two countries have long-standing disputes rooted in the Nile River waters, particularly over Ethiopia's controversial Grand Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia views Egypt's military presence in Somalia as a strategic threat to its maritime interests.

Security expert Mataan Ali Hassan emphasized Somalia's sovereignty, stating that the country has the right to decide which foreign forces assist with its security.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle by phone, he also highlighted the presence of Ethiopian troops in Somalia, calling their stay illegal and urging their withdrawal.

Hassan warns that the rivalry between Egypt and Ethiopia could further destabilize Somalia, as the two regional powers vie for influence amid ongoing conflicts.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.