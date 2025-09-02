Somalia: Puntland Forces Score Major Gains Against ISIS in Northeast Somalia

Bosaso, Somalia — Puntland forces have achieved significant victories against ISIS militants in recent months, killing numerous fighters and recapturing key territories in the northeastern region of Somalia.

The regional state forces have intensified operations targeting ISIS strongholds in the rugged mountainous areas of Cali Miskaad, long considered a critical hub for the extremist group inside Somalia.

In a statement, Puntland security officials said their latest raids successfully dismantled militant hideouts in smaller villages around Ceelasha Ilaalo Yar and Ceelasha Ilaalo Weyne, killing several ISIS fighters during coordinated assaults.

The military's multi-pronged offensive has allowed them to secure these strategic locations and deny militants safe havens, marking a notable setback for ISIS in the region.

Puntland authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing counterterrorism efforts to restore peace and stability in the area.