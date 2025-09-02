Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Promotes Agricultural Innovation At Unam Ogongo Campus

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah visited the University of Namibia (Unam) Ogongo Campus to assess agriculture and explore greater-value addition opportunities in the sector.

The president calls on Namibians to adopt a positive attitude, adding that progress is possible when every citizen plays their part.

"The future belongs to those who prepare for it today. This future is being shaped at the Unam Ogongo Campus in the Omusati region, where innovation is transforming agriculture," she says.

At Ogongo, rice production minimises waste, while solar-powered irrigation systems monitor soil moisture to provide the optimal amount of water.

In production, agriculture transcends tradition, embracing smart technology, clean energy, and sustainable practices.

Nandi-Ndaitwah during her visit emphasised the importance of applying research and findings.

She says this aligns with the sixth National Development Plan which prioritises agriculture, innovation, and food security as central to Namibia's growth.

She applauds the university for offering short courses to the public, making knowledge and skills accessible to more Namibians.