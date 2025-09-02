Dr Kizza Besigye flashes his political symbol to supporters and well-wishers on arrival in Makindye.

The treason trial of Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Hajj Obeid Lutale, failed to take off today after both men failed to appear in court.

The trial, held at the High Court Criminal Division, was scheduled for plea-taking.

Only a third accused, Capt Denis Ola, was present in the dock.

This prompted state prosecutors to inquire about the whereabouts of Besigye and Lutale.

The defense lawyers, in turn, challenged the state to produce the men, as they are in state custody, or explain their absence.

Judge Emmanuel Baguma revealed that the court registry had received letters from both Besigye and Lutale.

According to the letters, Besigye cited illness as his reason for being "unwell and unable to attend court," while Lutale stated he was "unaware" of the hearing date and requested an adjournment.

Defence lawyers explained that while Besigye's letter cited sickness, he is also uncomfortable appearing before the judge in this matter.

They had previously filed an application for the judge to recuse himself, expressing a lack of confidence in receiving a fair trial.

Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhindo noted that criminal proceedings cannot proceed in the absence of the accused unless they have consented, and since they were unable to be there, the state's hands were tied.

After hearing submissions, the judge adjourned the case for plea-taking on October 1, 2025. The judge added that any concerns raised by the accused must be addressed in their presence.