South Africa: Cape Town Records 2.7 Million Traffic Offences in a Year - South African News Briefs - September 2, 2025

Cape Town Traffic Violations Soar to 2.7 Million

The City of Cape Town's Traffic Service has reported an increase in traffic violations due to poor driver behavior, according to EWN. More than 2.7 million offences were recorded between July 2024 and June 2025. C ases of motorists skipping red lights increased by 49%, while over 12,000 vehicles, including taxis, e-hailing cars, and buses, were impounded by city and provincial traffic services. MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith said new dash cams with licence plate recognition have helped recover more outstanding warrants. The city has also stepped up surveillance, asking the public to flag problematic intersections via the e-services portal, and has increased enforcement at intersections where poor compliance remains a major concern.

St Bernard High School Teachers Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Learners from St Bernard High School in Bloemfontein have made public allegations of sexual harassment against several teachers, reports SABC News. The claims include receiving inappropriate text messages and explicit images. The matter came to light after a social media post by 19-year-old Lesedi Mohlakoana went viral. Some of the victims were in matric last year, while one Grade 10 learner transferred to another school after her ordeal. Several accounts detail explicit messages, nude images, and unwanted physical contact from teachers and facilitators. The Free State Department of Education confirmed that two teachers have been suspended pending investigations, adding that they only became aware of the allegations through social media. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has assisted victims in opening criminal cases, with the party's provincial leadership vowing to support affected learners and their families.

Cape Flats Safety Forum Calls for SAPS Commissioner's Resignation

The Cape Flats Safety Forum has called for Western Cape SAPS Commissioner Thembisile Patekile to resign, accusing him of being out of touch with the realities of gun violence in the province, reports EWN. This follows the recovery of 19 illegal firearms in Mitchells Plain. While welcoming the seizure, forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said a full probe into gun violence was urgently needed, adding that the commissioner's claims of limited gun violence over the weekend did not reflect the situation on the ground.

