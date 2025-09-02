Rwanda: How Rwanda's Upcoming Artificial Lake Will Benefit Multiple Districts

Eight districts will benefit from the Nyabarongo multi-purpose dam, now under construction, which will have a capacity of 800 million cubic metres and create an artificial lake formed by damming the river's water.

Officials explained that once the dam is put in place, a new lake will be created, stretching 67km all the way to Vunga, transforming the landscape of Nyarugenge, Rulindo, Gakenke, Muhanga, Kamonyi, Nyabihu, Ngororero and Musanze districts.

It will be like any other lake in Rwanda and all possible economic and recreational activities will be allowed on the lake, the officials added.

In 2020, the governments of Rwanda and China signed a framework agreement that will allow China, through China Exim Bank, to extend a concessional loan worth $214 million to facilitate the construction of the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant.

The Nyabarongo dam is currently halfway completed, said Jean De Dieu Uwihanganye, the Minister of State for Transport in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

He explained that the dam, which will form a lake, will be double the size of Lake Muhazi.

"The Nyabarongo Dam is currently halfway completed and is expected to be fully operational in 2028, generating 40 MW and creating a water reservoir of 800 million m³ (the 4th biggest water storage in Rwanda after Kivu, Burera - same size as Ruhondo)," he explained.

"The opportunities are endless, from maritime transport, real estate, water sports to irrigation possibilities that will revolutionise the way we connect in Kigali, the North, South, West and beyond," he added.

Felix Gakuba, the Managing Director of Energy Development Corporation Ltd, told The New Times that the dam will be a good facility for the transportation of goods and people from the northern part of the country to the city of Kigali and vice versa.

"This is because the water body will border all five districts including Muhanga, Kamonyi, Gakenke, Nyabihu and Ngororero. Other neighbouring districts can have easy access as well," he explained.

"The tourism and real estate sectors will also benefit from this water body, as the surrounding community and investors will want to invest in hotels and tourism activities all around the lake to be created," he said.

The dam is designed as a multi-purpose dam, especially for flood control, irrigation, water supply and power generation.

Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant will generate 43.5 MW to be injected into the national grid.

"Today, the peak demand is 260 MW and 43.5 MW will be a boost."

China's Sinohydro was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the project.

The company is also responsible for the installation of the 110 kV transmission line.

"The dam will control flooding and water flow downstream and hence the marshland of about 20,000 ha will be reclaimed for agricultural activities," he noted.

He explained that farmers from downstream districts will benefit, since the water flow will be regulated and released in a controlled manner to support their crops during both the dry and rainy seasons.

"Those in the upstream district will benefit in one way or another, especially through using the water bodies to transport their harvests to the market, fish farming, among others."

Gakuba said some of the residents affected by the dam construction have already been compensated and relocated.

"Only a few of them who didn't have completed files are being helped to complete the requirements and get paid. For those who will be affected by the dam reservoir, their properties and livelihoods are being assessed, and they will be housed in modern resettlements to be created nearby and provided with all primary facilities such as schools, health facilities and others. They will also benefit from economic activities linked with the dam to be created," he said.

The relocation of people who will be affected by the lake is being done in two phases.

Some people have already been compensated and relocated to new areas, especially those who had to move quickly at the start of the project, in areas where the dam is currently being constructed.

The second group comprises people who will be affected by the reservoir itself. These residents are currently being surveyed to assess their assets and understand their way of life so they can be properly resettled.

"This process is being carried out quickly to ensure they are resettled before the lake is filled.

Regarding environmental protection, assessments conducted during the project design stage show that the lakeshore will be carefully preserved. Trees such as bamboo and others that prevent soil erosion and protect water bodies will be planted along the banks.

Moreover, in accordance with the law, a buffer zone of 50 metres from the lake has been established to ensure proper conservation of the lake and its aquatic life."

"Once the dam is created, it's like any other lake we have in Rwanda. All possible economic and recreational activities will be allowed on the lake, including but not limited to fishing, water sports, transportation, hotels on the lakeshore, etc.," he added.

He said the government is closely monitoring the project, stating that the contractor must ensure that the schedule is implemented as planned, and that payments are made on time to minimise delays that may arise due to cash flow issues.