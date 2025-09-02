South Africa: KZN Taxi and E-Hailing Operators Commended for Peace Efforts

KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has commended e-hailing drivers, taxi drivers, and members of the KwaDabeka and Clermont Taxi Association for their commitment to peace and stability in the area.

"This will not only strengthen the public transport system but will also ensure that they co-exist," Duma said.

Duma's remarks come after last week's shooting and assault of e-hailing drivers, allegedly by taxi operators, in KwaDabeka, west of Durban.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In response, Duma dispatched a team from the Public Regulatory Entity to meet with the KZN E-Hailing Council, the KwaDabeka and Clermont Taxi Association, and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The meeting, held at KwaDabeka Police Station, on Friday, sought to ensure peace and stability and reflect on the state of readiness for the implementation of the e-hailing industry encompassing Uber and Bolt drivers.

Key agreements included:

· Harmonising relations and ensuring co-existence between e-hailing drivers and taxi-operators and taxi drivers;

· Working together to ensure long-lasting solutions in order to achieve, peace and stability within the public transport sector in the KwaDabeka and Clermont;

· Traffic enforcement of law in order to strengthen the transport system and ensure its safety;

· Rollout of Multidisciplinary Roadblocks involving KZN E-hailing Council, KwaDabeka /Clermont Association, SAPS, Road Traffic Inspectorate and Metro Police to root out illegal operators. (Drivers who do not have an app and taxi operators who do not have permits).

· Updating all stakeholders about the implementation of e-hailing regulations contained in the amended National Land Transport Act.

Duma also thanked Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for deploying the National Intervention Unit to ensure stability in the area.

"We have agreed to work together to stabilise other areas where there is harassment and extortion of e-hailing drivers by criminal elements. We want e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers to live comfortably and have access to our housing schemes such as First Home Buyer scheme for households with an income of between R3 000 and R22 000," Duma said.

He reiterated the provincial government's stance that "nothing should come between the people of KwaZulu-Natal and prosperity."