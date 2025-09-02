Central African Republic's Opposition Leader Renounces French Citizenship to Run for President

2 September 2025
allAfrica.com

Former Central African Republic prime minister Anicet-Georges Dologuélé has  announced  that he had renounced his French citizenship to run against President Faustin Touadéra in the December 2025 elections.

Dologuélé, an economist and leader of the opposition URCA party, previously lost to Touadéra in the disputed 2020 polls.

He criticised the national electoral authority for incompetence and bias, raising doubts about whether the vote would be held on time and warning he might boycott if conditions for a fair contest were not met.

Touadéra was accused by critics of seeking to remain president for life, changed the constitution in 2023 to allow a third term, and barred dual citizens from running.

