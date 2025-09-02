Uganda: MP Nyeko Out of Makindye East Race

2 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ramson Muhairwe

Makindye East legislator Derrick Nyeko has announced that he will not seek re-election in the 2026 general elections, ending his parliamentary career after just one term.

Nyeko, who won the seat in 2021 on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, said he reached the decision after "deep reflection."

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, he thanked his supporters for their trust, saying he had served "with honour, respect, and a deep commitment never to betray the trust" of their vote.

He admitted the announcement may disappoint his supporters, many of whom expected him to retain the Makindye East seat.

"This choice does not diminish the journey we have walked together, nor the victories we have achieved," Nyeko said, urging his constituents to uphold "unity, resilience, and service."

The legislator stressed that he was leaving politics with his record intact. "I remain the man of no corruption, no problems," he wrote.

Nyeko's withdrawal comes amid growing tension in NUP over the allocation of parliamentary tickets ahead of the 2026 elections. Many aspirants are still waiting for the party's elections management committee to release the list of successfully vetted candidates.

It remains unclear whether Nyeko stepped down anticipating he would be denied the party ticket or for personal reasons.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.