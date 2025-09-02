Uganda: MP Nyeko Out of Makindye East Race

Makindye East legislator Derrick Nyeko has announced that he will not seek re-election in the 2026 general elections, ending his parliamentary career after just one term.

Nyeko, who won the seat in 2021 on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, said he reached the decision after "deep reflection."

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, he thanked his supporters for their trust, saying he had served "with honour, respect, and a deep commitment never to betray the trust" of their vote.

He admitted the announcement may disappoint his supporters, many of whom expected him to retain the Makindye East seat.

"This choice does not diminish the journey we have walked together, nor the victories we have achieved," Nyeko said, urging his constituents to uphold "unity, resilience, and service."

The legislator stressed that he was leaving politics with his record intact. "I remain the man of no corruption, no problems," he wrote.

Nyeko's withdrawal comes amid growing tension in NUP over the allocation of parliamentary tickets ahead of the 2026 elections. Many aspirants are still waiting for the party's elections management committee to release the list of successfully vetted candidates.

It remains unclear whether Nyeko stepped down anticipating he would be denied the party ticket or for personal reasons.