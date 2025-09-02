Kenya Reaps Big From Co-Hosting Historic TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024

When Kenya joined hands with Uganda and Tanzania to co-host the 8th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, it was more than just an opportunity to stage a continental showpiece.

For Kenyans, it was the end of a long wait -- a return of elite African football to home soil for the first time since the 1987 All Africa Games, when Moi Sports Centre Kasarani was unveiled.

This year's CHAN quenched that thirst. And in doing so, it left behind a legacy that stretches far beyond the 90 minutes of action on the pitch -- a legacy of modernised stadiums, inspired fans, emerging local stars, and renewed confidence in Kenyan football.

Infrastructure Gains: From Stadiums to Training Grounds

One of the clearest victories of CHAN 2024 lies in the transformation of Kenya's sporting facilities. Both the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium underwent significant renovations, lifting them to international hosting standards.

For the Harambee Stars, this means the end of years of exile that forced them to play "home" qualifiers in Tanzania, Malawi, and South Africa.

The benefits stretched to training grounds as well. The Utalii Complex, Kasarani Annex (Upper and Lower), Police Sacco Stadium, and Ulinzi Sports Complex were all upgraded.

Police Sacco, home to Kenya Police FC, and Ulinzi, home to four-time champions Ulinzi Stars, now boast improved pitches and facilities that will serve both league action and national team preparations.

Around these venues, roads, lighting, and access points received long-overdue upgrades.

These improvements not only ensured the success of CHAN but also created a solid foundation for future events -- and for the 2024/25 FKF Premier League season, which will now begin on a much stronger platform.

A Football Nation Reignited

Perhaps the most striking image of CHAN 2024 in Kenya was not just the goals or the saves, but the roaring, packed stadiums.

Every Harambee Stars match was played in front of full houses draped in red, black, green, and white.

But even neutral fixtures attracted sizeable crowds, proving that Kenyans were not just attending out of patriotism but out of a deep love for football.

Fan zones in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret buzzed with activity, turning CHAN into a national festival.

On social media, CHAN 2024 trended almost daily, drawing in not just traditional football fans but also celebrities, media personalities, and influencers who wanted to be part of the moment.

It was a reminder of football's unique ability to unite -- and for many Kenyans, their first experience of a major international tournament on home soil.

Heroes Emerge on the Pitch

While Morocco, Madagascar, and Sudan dominated the headlines for their deep runs, Kenya's own campaign produced stories to cherish.

Michael Kibwage marshalled the defence with composure and authority, enhancing his reputation as a future national team leader.

Manzur Suleiman, redeployed in midfield, impressed with vision and tireless energy, adapting to a new role with maturity.

Austin Odhiambo delighted fans with creativity and flair, becoming the team's most dangerous outlet in attack.

Head coach Benni McCarthy was quick to underline the importance of CHAN for his squad: "CHAN has been a massive benefit for us. It gave our players the chance to compete at a very high level, to experience pressure and intensity that you don't always get in the league. The confidence and exposure they've gained will go a long way."

Many of these players are already part of the preliminary squad for Kenya's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Seychelles, a clear sign of how CHAN is shaping the Harambee Stars' future.

Kenya's CHAN Journey: Memorable but Heartbreaking

The Harambee Stars' campaign captured the imagination of the nation. Drawn in a tough group, they battled to finish top of Group A with 10 points from three wins and a draw.

But the quarter-finals brought heartbreak.

Against Madagascar, Kenya led 1-0 but conceded a late equaliser and eventually bowed out on penalties.

Though the journey ended earlier than hoped, the team's spirited performances and the electric support from fans cemented this CHAN as one of Kenya's most memorable football chapters.

Economic and Social Impact

The benefits of CHAN 2024 went well beyond the stadium gates.

Hotels, restaurants, transport services, and local businesses thrived as fans and tourists poured into the cities.

The tournament created both temporary and permanent jobs, boosted tourism, and enhanced Kenya's visibility on the continental stage.

For the government and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the lesson was clear: investing in football pays off -- not only in goals and wins but in economic activity and social cohesion.

Building for the Future

Kenya's successful role as a co-host has sparked renewed debate on the future of local football.

With modernised facilities, a re-energised fan base, and a proven ability to stage major events, Kenya now looks set to bid for more CAF competitions and perhaps even joint World Cup qualifiers hosting rights in the future.

The challenge now lies in sustaining the momentum: investing in youth academies, strengthening the FKF Premier League, and ensuring that the infrastructure legacy is maintained for years to come.

More than a Tournament

For Kenya, CHAN 2024 was not just another football event. It was:

A sporting milestone , bringing continental football back after decades.

, bringing continental football back after decades. A developmental catalyst , modernising stadiums and training grounds.

, modernising stadiums and training grounds. A social celebration , uniting fans from all walks of life.

, uniting fans from all walks of life. A footballing springboard, showcasing local talent and boosting the Harambee Stars.

As the dust settles, one truth is undeniable: CHAN 2024 gave Kenya far more than a tournament. It gave the country belief, pride, and a renewed vision for its footballing future.