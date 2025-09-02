Rwanda: Five Takeaways From 2024/25 A'level Results

Level national examination results on Monday, September 1, brought both relief and reflection for more than 106,000 candidates and their families.

Announced by the Ministry of Education through the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), the results highlight notable achievements such as a sharp rise in pass rates while also drawing attention to persistent challenges, including low enrolment in technical schools and rising concerns over school fees.

1. Record Performance: Pass Rate Jumps by 10 Percent

A total of 106,364 candidates sat for the 2024/25 A-Level exams, including 101,081 school candidates (55,435 girls and 45,646 boys) and 5,283 private candidates.

The results revealed a remarkable improvement in performance. The overall pass rate reached 89.1 percent, up from 78.6 percent the previous year. Girls achieved an 85.5 percent pass rate, while boys outperformed at 93.5 percent.

Of the 61,737 students who sat for the General Education, 51,667 passed, recording an 83.8 percent pass rate.

Technical Secondary Schools (TSS), out of 36,141 candidates, 35,393 passed, hitting an impressive 98 percent pass rate.

Professional Education (PE), among 8,201 candidates, 7,349 passed, reflecting an 89.8 percent pass rate.

2. Results released earlier to align with academic year

Unlike previous years when results were released in November or December, well after the start of the academic year, this year's results were announced in early September.

Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana explained that the delay in past years disadvantaged both successful candidates, who needed timely results to continue studies, and those who failed, who required clarity on whether to repeat.

By aligning exam results with the academic calendar, students can now transition smoothly into the new school year starting on September 9.

The Minister also confirmed that scholarships are again available this year. In 2023/24, 50 students were awarded government scholarships, with half joining the University of Rwanda and the other half Rwanda Polytechnic. The same institutions are finalising placements for this year's beneficiaries.

3. Mindset challenge slows TSS enrolment

While performance in Technical Secondary Schools has been increasing, enrolment targets remain unmet. Rwanda's long-term goal was for 60 percent of O'Level graduates to join TSS by NST1, but this has not been achieved. The plan has been extended to the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), expected to conclude in 2029.

Minister of State for Education Claudette Irere noted that infrastructure and trained teachers are already in place to support this target, but mentality remains a barrier.

"Each year, some students initially placed in TSS request transfers to general education," she said, adding that this trend is slowly declining.

In 2021/22, TSS enrollment stood at 31 percent. Current figures show an increase to nearly 40 percent, suggesting progress, but continued joint efforts are needed to shift perceptions among students and parents.

4. Students who failed shielded from new pathways

For those who did not pass, options remain open. Students can either repeat in their respective schools or register as private candidates. Nsengimana assured that these learners should not worry about Rwanda's new competency-based learning pathways, which are being phased in gradually.

"The pathways will begin with Senior Four students, while the current Senior Five and Six learners will continue under the usual combinations," Nsengimana clarified.

This approach ensures continuity and fairness; meanwhile, he added that centers for private candidates will also be evaluated and graded to improve candidate support in the future.

5. School fees hikes under inspection

Another key issue highlighted during the announcement was the unregulated increase in school fees by some institutions. The Ministry reminded schools that any adjustment in charges must first be discussed in parents' meetings, approved at the district level, and authorised by the Ministry before implementation.

Nsengimana cautioned that evaluations are underway and sanctions may follow where schools are found to have defied the regulations. He urged parents and guardians to report any unlawful changes.

Currently, Rwanda maintains a strong policy on education affordability. Since 2022, tuition fees have been scrapped for public and government-aided pre-primary and primary schools.

Parents are only required to contribute Rwf 975 per child for school feeding. For secondary schools, maximum fees are capped at Rwf 85,000 per term for boarding students and Rwf 19,500 for day students.