Somalia: Somali National Shot Dead in Cape Town Store, South Africa

2 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cape Town — A Somali national was shot and killed in Cape Town, South Africa, in what community members say is the latest in a string of deadly attacks targeting Somali-owned businesses in the country.

The victim, identified as Abdi Fitah Mahmoud Beeryare, was gunned down inside a shop where he worked in the Wesbank area, a suburb on the outskirts of Cape Town, according to local sources.

Armed assailants entered the store and opened fire on Beeryare while he was attending to his duties. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting, and no arrests have been reported so far.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Police officers and members of the Somali community arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, with authorities confirming that investigations into the killing are underway.

"This is yet another painful reminder of the insecurity we face daily," said a Somali community member who requested anonymity. "Somali business owners in Cape Town are living in fear, and these killings continue with little to no accountability."

Targeted attacks on Somali shopkeepers and business owners have been on the rise in various neighborhoods around Cape Town, sparking concerns among the diaspora community over what they describe as an increasingly hostile environment.

Despite repeated appeals from Somali community leaders for increased protection and justice, most of the previous killings have gone unresolved.

South Africa hosts a sizable Somali diaspora, many of whom are engaged in small businesses, particularly in low-income urban areas where violence and crime rates remain high.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.