Somalia: Former Somali PM Condemns Forced Evictions in Mogadishu

2 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Sept 2, 2025 — Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has sharply criticized the federal government over the mass forced evictions of residents from several neighborhoods in Mogadishu, describing the actions as causing severe hardship to civilians.

In recent weeks, large numbers of families have been displaced from areas they previously occupied in the Somali capital. Many of those evicted had lived in informal settlements or land that was subsequently handed over to business interests.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition alliance that includes Khaire, the former premier condemned the federal government led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for what he described as heavy-handed tactics against the capital's residents.

Khaire called on the government to halt the forced displacement of civilians, urging authorities to avoid further exacerbating the humanitarian situation.

"The people of Mogadishu have suffered greatly under the current administration's policies," Khaire said. "We demand an immediate end to forced evictions that worsen the plight of innocent families."

The National Salvation Forum has doubled its engagement with displaced communities in recent days, aiming to amplify their voices and seek urgent remedies to the ongoing crisis.

The federal government of Somalia has yet to comment on the allegations or provide details on plans to address the evictions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.