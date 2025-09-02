Somalia: Former Somali PM Condemns Forced Evictions in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Sept 2, 2025 — Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has sharply criticized the federal government over the mass forced evictions of residents from several neighborhoods in Mogadishu, describing the actions as causing severe hardship to civilians.

In recent weeks, large numbers of families have been displaced from areas they previously occupied in the Somali capital. Many of those evicted had lived in informal settlements or land that was subsequently handed over to business interests.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition alliance that includes Khaire, the former premier condemned the federal government led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for what he described as heavy-handed tactics against the capital's residents.

Khaire called on the government to halt the forced displacement of civilians, urging authorities to avoid further exacerbating the humanitarian situation.

"The people of Mogadishu have suffered greatly under the current administration's policies," Khaire said. "We demand an immediate end to forced evictions that worsen the plight of innocent families."

The National Salvation Forum has doubled its engagement with displaced communities in recent days, aiming to amplify their voices and seek urgent remedies to the ongoing crisis.

The federal government of Somalia has yet to comment on the allegations or provide details on plans to address the evictions.