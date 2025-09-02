Somalia: Somali Army Clears Explosives in Lower Shabelle Anti-Al-Shabaab Operation

Mogadishu, Sept 2, 2025 — Units of the Somali National Army (SNA) conducted coordinated security operations in recent hours targeting areas in the southern region of Lower Shabelle, the Somali government said Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the 19th and 25th battalions of the army carried out the operations to disrupt Al-Shabaab's movements and preparations in parts of the region, amid ongoing efforts to prevent insurgent attacks.

"The 19th and 25th battalions achieved success in the operation, removing deadly landmines that the Khawarij [a government term for Al-Shabaab] had buried along roads used by civilians in an attempt to harm innocent people," the statement read.

Authorities did not disclose the specific locations where the operations were conducted, nor were there immediate reports of casualties.

The cleared explosives were reportedly planted on key roads linking towns and rural areas, posing a serious threat to public safety and mobility.

Officials said the operation forms part of wider, sustained efforts by the national army to improve security for residents in the Lower Shabelle region, where Al-Shabaab maintains an active presence despite territorial losses in recent military offensives.

The militant group, which has waged a years-long insurgency against the federal government, frequently uses improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target military convoys, government officials, and civilians.

Somali authorities have vowed to intensify their operations until the group is fully dismantled.