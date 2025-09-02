Tunisia: President Saïed Meets With Delegation of Phd Holders

2 September 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saïed, on Monday afternoon, met with a delegation of PhD holders.

During the meeting, the Head of State underlined the number of challenges facing doctoral graduates in Tunisia.

He reaffirmed that "competitive examinations is the only way for recruitment," provided they are held with "full transparency and equal opportunities for all."

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State added that these skilled graduates will be called upon "to replace underperforming officials, many of whom act as intermediaries for lobbies within various state institutions."

